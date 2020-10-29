Armed Robbery, Agg. Assault on a LEO, and more in Leake and Attala Arrests

DERRICK MCBRIDE, 37, of Kosciusko, Felony DUI, Careless Driving, Disorderly Conduct, No License, Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond $5,000, $500, $1,300, $0.

EMILY MCCURLEY-MORRIS, 27, of Kosciusko, Hold for Other Agency, KPD. Bond N/A.

JERROD K MCMILLAN, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

DENNIS W MOORE, 36, of Ethel, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Hold for DHS, ACSO. Bond $0, $1,000, N/A, N/A.

NICKIE R RADCLIFFE, 34, of Walnut Grove, Hold for Other Agency, WGPD. Bond N/A.

KEVIN O RILEY, 41, of Sallis, Hold for DHS X 2, ACSO. Bond $0 X 2.

DOUGLAS W ROBY, 19, of Kosciusko, Receiving Stolen Property – Felony, LCSO. Bond N/A.

CALVIN C SKINNER, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony DUI, No License, No Insurance, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MHP. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000, N/A.

WESLEY D SMITH, 26, of Lena, Aggravated Assault on LEO in Line of Duty, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with Business Customers, Invitees, etc., CPD. Bond N/A, $649.25, $339.25, $399.25.

JAQUAN K STEWART, 20, of Lexington, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft X 2, Armed Robbery, Petit Larceny, Hold for Other Agency X 3, LCSO. Bond N/A X 2, N/A, $500, N/A X 3.

DIAMOND THAMES, 26, of Newton, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Alcohol in a Dry County, CPD. Bond $10,000, $674.25, $389.25.

DANIEL THOMAS, 35, of Walnut Grove, Contraband in Prison – Felony, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $10,000, $2,500, $418.

JUSTIN B WARE, 34, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contributing to the Neglect or Delinquency of a Child, Moving Violation – Improper Equipment, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000.

DERWIN L WILLIAMS, 28, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $20,000, $500.

JUNIOR L WILLIAMS, 46, of West, Embezzlement – Felony, ACSO. Bond $10,000.