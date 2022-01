Armed Robbery and Breaking & Entering in Attala & Leake

ADAM C ANDERSON, 31, of Citronelle, AL, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Trespass, Open Container, No Vehicle Insurance, KPD. Bond $400, $1,000, $500, $800.

SHELTON CHAPMAN, 23, of Walnut Grove, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC. Bond N/A.

PATRICA DICKERSON, 38, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant, Felony Hold, WGPD. Bond $0, N/A.

STEPHEN DICKERSON, 46, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant, Possession of Marijuana, WGPD. Bond $1,500, $1,000.

BRYAN K EDWARDS, 35, of Kosciusko, Felony Hold, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

BILLY FEDRICK, 38, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $500.

RICKY J FICKLIN, 34, of Lena, Burglary – B&E, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $10,000, $1,000.

CHRISTOPHER P GIPSON, 35, of Walnut Grove, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A.

TERRY GRAY, 19, of Walnut Grove, Armed Robbery, Shooting into a Dwelling, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, WGPD. Bond $100,000, $75,000, $75,000.

REGINALD J GREGORY, 34, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

LEARON E HINES, 45, of Carthage, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, Contempt of Court, Disorderly Conduct, CPD. Bond $0, $0, $0.

BRYAN V HINTON, 21, of Ackerman, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.