Armed Robbery, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and other Attala / Leake Arrests

ORLANDO F KINCAID, 41, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Justice Court, Natchez Trace Park Rangers. Bond $0.

RECARLO C MULLINS, 38, of Wildwood, Georgia, Public Drunk, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Kosciusko Police Department. Bond $500, $400.

SIDNEY J PARKER, 49, of Carthage, Felony Warrant – Indictment, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $2,500.

JOSEPH T PHILLIPS, 23, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, No Tag, No Insurance, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $0, N/A, $500, $500.

RANDEL R TRIGG, 57, of Carthage, Warrant, No Driver’s License, No Tag, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

THOMAS VEST, 25, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Mississippi Department of Corrections. Bond N/A.

DAKOTA VIDONNE, 25, of Kosciusko, Warrant, Attala County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,000.

MALIK M WALTON, 22, of Kosciusko, Accessory after the Fact, Kosciusko Police Department. Bond $20,000.

DUSTIN D WHITE, 36, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court X 2, Carthage Police Department. Bond $674.25, N/A, N/A.

JALEN D WILDER, 19, of Carthage, Felony Armed Robbery, Kosciusko Police Department. Bond $30,000.