Armed Robbery, Shoplifting, and Other Arrests in Neshoba County

JENNIFER DEANN BEN, 34, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Disturbance of Family, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

RODNEY DONALD, 48, of Union, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Philadelphia Police Department.

LAKEZ DEON GREER, 21, of Philadelphia, Armed Robbery X 2, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

TYRONE GROVES, 35, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

GLENDY FAY JAMES, 45, Shoplifting < $1,000, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

VICTORIA MCBEATH, 53, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

JANIE NELSON, 50, of Union, Domestic Violence – Disturbance of Family, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

TIM NELSON, 61, of Union, Domestic Violence – Disturbance of Family, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

MELLONIE DORTHIA RAY, 51, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd Offense, Possession of Alcohol in Dry County, Improper Equipment, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

CORDERRO SEALES, 31, of Philadelphia, Possession of Controlled Substance, Felony Pursuit, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC.