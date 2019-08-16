Arrest Made in Philadelphia Armed Robbery

Matthew Conner Robertson - Neshoba County Jail Image

A 17-year old has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police Chief Julian Greer said, “On Thursday, August 15 around 1pm, the Philadelphia Police Department received a 911 call regarding an armed robbery that had occurred at The Spot convenience store located at 1021 West Beacon St.”

Chief Greer said Officers arrived on the scene within minutes.

Owners of the store posted a surveillance video online of the robbery, which helped with the identification of the suspect. In the video the suspect is seen with a pistol demanding money.

“During the investigation, numerous tips came into the police department,” said Chief Greer.

“The primary suspect was identified and taken into custody with assistance from the Winston County Sheriffs Department. That suspect was identified as 17-year-old Matthew Conner Robertson,” stated Chief Greer.

Robertson has been charged with one count of Armed Robbery and is currently in the custody of the Neshoba County Jail.

Robertson’s case will be forwarded to the Neshoba County District Attorney’s office for the next available Grand Jury.

Chief Greer says two other suspects were questioned and later released. According to Chief Greer, Robertson will be tried as an adult in the robbery.