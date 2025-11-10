Big Deals!
Arrest Made in Sallis Hit-and-Run That Seriously Injured 7-Year-Old

An arrest has been made in connection with the hit-and-run that seriously injured a 7-year-old child in Sallis last month.

Lindell Jermaine Carr – booking photo

Attala County Sheriff Curtis Pope announced that 44-year-old Lindell Jermaine Carr of Sallis was arrested on November 7, 2025, and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

Sheriff Pope said that Attala County Investigators Chunn and Hill worked alongside Mississippi Highway Patrol Investigators McBride and Voyles to solve the case.

He also thanked Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace for assisting in locating and recovering a key piece of evidence connected to the investigation.

“Additional charges are expected,” Pope said. “I would also like to thank all the citizens that provided information on this case.”

