Arrested for attempting to sneak drugs into the jail

Three men were arrested in Carthage Saturday September 11th.

The three were attempting to sneak contraband into the Leake County Correctional Facility by throwing it over the fence that joins McMillan Park and the yard of the jail. They were spotted on camera by Investigator Taylor Parker.

The men had wrapped packages of what is believed to be tobacco and marijuana in burlap and tape and were attempting to throw it over the fence into the yard. Some of the packages did make it over the fence and into the yard of the correctional facility. A few of the packages were thrown that way but did not make it over the fence.

Carthage Police Officers detained two of the men in McMillan Park. Another officer detained the last individual at McDonald’s later that day. All three men gave false identifying information to the police upon being arrested.

It was found out that the three men traveled from Greenville, MS to Carthage, MS together.

Mr. Reginald Stewart was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and conspiracy to commit (felony).

Mr. “Malcom or Trevone Levy” was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, conspiracy to commit (felony), and providing false information.

Mr. Caleb Stewart was charged with providing false information and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.