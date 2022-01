Arrests for Stalking and Sale of Narcotics in Neshoba County

SHUNTALIDIA LENCE LEWIS, 30, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

DARRELL E MCBEATH, 36, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Careless Driving, Disorderly Conduct, Seat Belt Violation, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $400, $600, $600, $1,000, $400.

DAVITA SHAWN MCCLELLAND, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

KEITH C NASH, 35, of Union, Felony Indictment, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0.

ERIC POPE, 41, of Philadelphia, Sale of a Controlled Substance X 2, NCSO. Bond $2,500 X 2.

JASON REED, 38, of Philadelphia, Forgery of a Prescription, NCSO. Bond $20,000.

JAMES J ROBINSON, 32, of Philadelphia, Sale of a Controlled Substance X 2, NCSO. Bond $25,000 X 2.

ANTHONY TYLER SHERMAN, 18, of Walnut Grove, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

JODY RON SOLOMON, 54, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $800, $1,100.

JASON J STRIBLING, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $40,000, $0.

WILLIE JOE WARREN, 30, of Philadelphia, Stalking, NCSO. Bond $0.

BJORN WILLIAMS, 43, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2, $0.

DARYL ANTHONY WILLIS, 35, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.