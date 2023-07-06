Domestic Violence and Disorderly Conduct Arrests in Attala and Leake

HomeAttalaDomestic Violence and Disorderly Conduct Arrests in Attala and Leake

CLARENCE MCGOWAN, 47, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $239.25.

 

MICHAEL MONK, 41, of Lena, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Bench Warrant, – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond $0, N/A.

 

ANTONIO U MOORE, 26, of Walnut Grove, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

CALVIN M MORRIS, 40, of Carthage, Public Drunk, LCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ROBERT T NORWOOD, 52, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Profanity in a Public Place, KPD.  Bond $500, $500.

 

JAMES A PERISHO, 48, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500, $0.

 

MARY K PINTER, 58, of Forest, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

DEBORAH K SCOTT, 30, of Carthage, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

KENALYN SIMPSON, 33, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

