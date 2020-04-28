Aggravated Assault and Other Recent Arrests in Leake County

FRANK MIRAMONTEZ, 38, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of Alcohol in a Dry County, Leake County Justice Court.

CANDACE PALMORE, 24, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Sale / Possession of Intoxicating Beverages, Leake County Justice Court.

CLIFTON S PARKER, 38, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Leake County Justice Court..

JASON PIGG, 45, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Leake County Justice Court.

JAMES W RUSSELL, 38, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Leake County Circuit Court.

PATRICK O SEALES, 24. of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, Leake County Justice Court.

TYSHAUN YORK, 22, of Walnut Grove, Shooting into a Dwelling, Walnut Grove Municipal Court.