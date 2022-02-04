Home » Local » Child Neglect, Aggravated Assault on a LEO, Multiple Drug Arrests in Neshoba County

Child Neglect, Aggravated Assault on a LEO, Multiple Drug Arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on

TENNIS LEE BACA, 36, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $800, $600.

 

ARIEL BELL, 26, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $800, $600.

 

SHERMAN BELL, 26, of Conehatta, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

CLINT LEVON CALVIN, 61, of Preston, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $800, $600.

 

DYTARIOUS CLEMONS, 23, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ANTONIA TERRELL GREEN, 24, of Collinsville, MDOC Warrant, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

 

TERRANCE A KIRK, 32, of Preston, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0, $800, $600, $0, $0 X 2.

 

MELVIN EARL MCCLENDON, 59, of Forest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000.

 

JAMES GARRETT MCKINNEY, 32, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JAMES MERCER, 41, of Newton, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600, $0.

 

RAYMOND MURRELL, 50, of Union, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CASSIDEY ADAM NICKEY, 32, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

BOBBY LEE PHILLIPS, 50, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

JAMARIO K ROBERTSON, 25, of Louisville, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SHAUNRY MICHAL THOMAS, 30, of Conehatta, DUI – 2nd, Contempt of Court, MHP.  Bond $2,500, $0.

 

ERICA DENISE TUBBY, 32, of Philadelphia, Failure to Pay, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CARNEIL MAYNARD TURNER, 28, of Carthage, Speeding, Reckless Driving, MHP.  Bond $600, $500.

 

ALICIA R VAUGHN, 37, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect X 2, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $800 X 2, $0.

 

DEANNA BRENAE WILLIS, 24, of Choctaw, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $1,000.

 

HILDRETHSON DARWIN WILLIS, 45, Probation Violation, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

 

MARK ALLEN WILLIS, 29, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault on LEO with a Weapon, Hold for Investigations, Contempt of Court X 2, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0 X 2, $0.

 

TRAVIS WILSON, 35, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

Submit a Comment