Possession of a Stolen Weapon and Many DUI Arrests in Neshoba

KEVIN R JONES, 43, of Amory, DUI – 2nd, Simple Possession, No Driver’s License, MHP. Bond $2,500, $800, $300.

JOSHUA D MARTIN, 22, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $0.

ERIK MASSEY, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – Refusal to Take Test, Carrying a Concealed Weapon – Gun, NCSO. $1,500, $600.

DEXTER MINGO, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $800.

JASON TERRY PARKER, 39, of Albertville, AL, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $800.

LANY T REED, 20, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

FRANKLIN ANDREW SEALES, 59, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

CLIFTON L SHUMAKER, 35, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond $15,000, $600.

TITAN XAVIER STEVE, 18, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

JATERRIAN M STRIBLING, 22, of Philadelphia, Speeding, No Proof of Insurance, Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Bond $300, $0, $0.

STEVE MICHAEL THOMAS, 32, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

DAVION DECARLOS WILLIAMS, 28, of Meridian, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800, $300.

KENNETH M WILLIAMS, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

FERRETTE HICKS WILLIS, 36, of Choctaw, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.