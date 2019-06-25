Arrests made in Preston burglary

The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department has made two arrests in a recent burglary case.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore says a cash register and ATM were taken in a break-in at Preston general Store June 17.

Moore says Joe White and Tykeal Petty were in custody a couple of days after the burglary. He says two juveniles are also involved. That case will be handled in youth court.

Moore says some of the property was recovered in a creek in Winston County. The sheriff says these same individuals are responsible for commercial burglaries in Choctaw County.