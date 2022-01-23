Arson, Murder, and Armed Robbery in Neshoba Arrests

SAMUEL JOSEPH MILES, 32, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $800, $600, $0.

WESLEY MILES, 24, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $600, $0, $800, $600, $0.

IRELAND MOORE, 20, of Philadelphia, Armed Robbery, NCSO. Bond DENIED.

CEDRIC PACE, 30, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $800, $600, $600.

JACORI JYRESE REYNOLDS, 19, of Philadelphia, Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Attempted Murder, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, PPD. Bond DENIED, DENIED, DENIED, DENIED.

DONNA ROBERTSON, 44, of Philadelphia, Arson, NCSO. Bond $0.

JONATHAN K STAFFORD, 37, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct, Disobeying a Police Officer, Fleeing Arrest, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $0, $0.

AMOS THAMES JR, 39, of Louisville, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, PPD. Bond $20,000.

MARRCO R THOMAS, 45, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Careless Driving, Seat Belt Violation, No License, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $400, $300, $60, $200, $412, $300.

VALERIE LYNN THOMPSON, 45, of Noxapater, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia X 2, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $600 X 2. $600.

SAMMIE S TRIPLETT, 42, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

EDDIE WHITFIELD JR, 42, of Decatur, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Simple Assault with Injuries. Bond $7,500, $0.

JAKYNZI WILSON, 22, of Philadelphia, Murder, Attempted Murder, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, NCSO. Bond DENIED, DENIED, DENIED, DENIED.

MARCUS WILSON, 36, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD. Bond $10,000.