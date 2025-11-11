Assault, Aggravated Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and DUIs in Leake County

JONATHAN BOATMAN, 49, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

KEOMAR T CARMICHAEL, 18, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Possession of a Machine Gun Conversion Kit, LCSO. Bond N/A, $100,000.

CORTNEY L GILL, 45, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond N/A, $674.25.

LEZRICK JOHNSON, 27, of Canton, Felony DUI, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond N/A, $648, $438.

DEXTER B JOHNSTON, 49, of Union, Improper Equipment, Possession of Paraphernalia, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, CPD. Bond $238, $674.25, $0.

JAMIE T LINDSEY, 22, of Carthage, Revoked or Suspended License, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Possession of Paraphernalia, Open Container, CPD. Bond $438, $0, $639.25, $674.25, $389.25.

TASHIA M MCGRUDER, 22, of Carthage, Driving with Revoked or Suspended License, Careless Driving, CPD. Bond $498, $188.

RAY H PATRICK, 60, of Forest, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, Improper Equipment, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

TAYVEON C RIMMER, 23, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, LCSO. Bond $1,500.

LAVONTA STRIBLING, 24, of Choctaw, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $0.

CLAYBORN B TOWNSEND, 75, of Lena, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

IZAVIA S WILLIS, 34, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $1,000.