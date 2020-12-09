Assault and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

JULIA JONES, 35, of Laurel, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

LEWIS BRADLEY KILLEN, 43, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

MIKE L NEESE, 65, of Union, Simple Assault, Possession of Stolen Property, MDOC. Bond $1,000, $0.

RODNEY LEKEITH PARKER, 41, of Camden, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $800.

ROBERT D REID, 32, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $800.

WILLIAM S SCIPLE, 20, of Union, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Failure to Report, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000, $3,000.

JASON D SHOWMAKE, 35, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court X 2, No Driver’s License, DUI – 2nd, Possession of Untaxed Whiskey, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2, $300, $2,500, $0.

RICHARD D SHOFFENER, 43, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

CAMERON LANE STEPHENS, 18, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

ROGER D STOKES, 38, of Walnut Grove, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $800, $20,000.

BARBARA WELLS, 57, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.

JALIQUE LASAGE WILLIAMS, 23, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600.