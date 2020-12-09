Home » Local » Assault and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

Assault and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County



JULIA JONES, 35, of Laurel, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

LEWIS BRADLEY KILLEN, 43, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

MIKE L NEESE, 65, of Union, Simple Assault, Possession of Stolen Property, MDOC.  Bond $1,000, $0.

 

RODNEY LEKEITH PARKER, 41, of Camden, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

ROBERT D REID, 32, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

WILLIAM S SCIPLE, 20, of Union, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Failure to Report, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $1,000, $3,000.

 

JASON D SHOWMAKE, 35, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court X 2, No Driver’s License, DUI – 2nd, Possession of Untaxed Whiskey, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0 X 2, $300, $2,500, $0.

 

RICHARD D SHOFFENER, 43, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CAMERON LANE STEPHENS, 18, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ROGER D STOKES, 38, of Walnut Grove, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO.  Bond $800, $20,000.

 

BARBARA WELLS, 57, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

JALIQUE LASAGE WILLIAMS, 23, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $600.

