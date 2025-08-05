Assault Causing Injury, Felony Embezzlement, and Felony Drug Possession in Attala and Leake

DARIUS C ALEXANDER, 31, of Carthage, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond N/A.

AMBER C BROWN, 30, of Kosciusko, Felony Embezzlement, KPD. Bond $10,000.

DAMARRIUS J CARR, 21, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, KPD. Bond $1,100.

DAVID S DEMENT, 45, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, PPD. Bond $1,500.

THOMAS C FOWLER, 21, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.

RYNELL GRAY, 24, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Open Container, CPD. Bond $239.25, $389.25.

GERARD K HINES, 35, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance, KPD. Bond $2,400.

JANYA M JEMISON, 20, of Kosciusko, Profanity in a Public Place, LCSO. Bond $500.

ANGELINA KEITH-JENKINS, 21, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD. Bond N/A, $1,400.

TIMMY T LEWIS, 53, of Sallis, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond $500, $1,100.

JONATHAN REED, 36, of Lake, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

ARTHUR L SUMERALL, 56, of Durant, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, City / County Ordinance, Open Container, Public Drunk, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoids, KPD. Bond $5,000, $1,100, $500, $500, $3,100, $1,100, $2,300.

MARKI B VAUGHN, 37, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD. Bond N/A.