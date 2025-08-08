Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake Arrests

JIMMY M BLUM, 55, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, PPD. Bond $1,500.

MAR’KIAH T BURKES, 23, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, DUI – Child Endangerment, Failure to Use Child Restraint Device, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500.

JAMARION K COOK, 28, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

BRYCTON ELLIGBURGE, 19, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500.

DAVID C GARNETT, 48, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Public Drunk, KPD. Bond $2,400, $1,400, $500.

JAMARLO S HARRIS, 51, of Canton, Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JARRIAT T HUNTER, 27, of Conehatta, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, LCSO. Bond $1,500.

JAMARIUS F JOHNSON, 35, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, No Driver’s License, Possession of Marijuana, KPD. Bond $0, $1,000, $2,400.

WILLIAM D LADD, 51, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Insurance, Seatbelt Violation, KPD. Bond $2,400, $800, $100.

DYLAN W MCGREGOR, 28, of Hernando, Contraband in Prison, LCSO. Bond $15,000.

CORWIN A TUCKER, 34, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD. Bond N/A, $1,400.

SHAKYA T WASHINGTON, 26, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, CPD. Bond N/A.