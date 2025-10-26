Big Deals!
Assault, Domestic Violence, and Shoplifting in Leake and Philadelphia

Assault, Domestic Violence, and Shoplifting in Leake and Philadelphia

by
Assault, Domestic Violence, and Shoplifting in Leake and Philadelphia

EFFUM D BROWN, 32, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

DEMETRIUS L CROSS, 50, of Walnut Grove, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, WGPD.  Bond $0, $0, $0.

JESSICA FERGUSON, 42, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, PPD.  Bond $1,000.

CALVIN L HARALSON, 53, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond $50,000, $1,000, $0.

CRAIG W KELLY, 57, of Decatur, DUI – Test Refusal, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

DELVIS R MORRIS, 36, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

DARRICK L STRIBLING, 47, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, No Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Seatbelt Violation, LCSO.  Bond $0, $500, $1,000, $500.

BRANDON B WILLIS, 33, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, PPD.  Bond $500.

