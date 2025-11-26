Assault, DUI, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest in Leake County

BRUCE W ANDERSON, 30, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD. Bond $1,351, $188, $438, $438, N/A.

TYRICQWON BURKES, 33, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond N/A.

TIFFANY C EVERETT, 45, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond $500, $500, $500.

RANDY H JONES, 46, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.

VONTAE L MCDONALD, 19, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $3,000.

TRENT T PRYLL, 33, Hold for Another State, LCSO. Bond N/A.

TRESSIE T SULCER, 49, of Carthage, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

OSHEA WEATHERSBY, 61, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

HILDRETHSON D WILLIS, 49, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.