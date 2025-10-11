Big Deals!
Assault, Grand Larceny, and Felony Malicious Mischief in Leake and Philadelphia

DONTEA T BASS, 34, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, Malicious Mischief, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, Petit Larceny, PPD.  Bond $1,500, $500, $500, $500.

MATTHEW CAIN, 37, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD.  Bond N/A.

SARAH A COLE, 65, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

TIFFANY R FRITH, 30, of Brandon, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond $603.75.

CAROLYN GRIFFIN-DOBSON, 54, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, PPD.  Bond $500.

JERROD HICKMAN, 29, of Union, Possession of Marijuana, PPD.  Bond $800.

TERRY T JOHNSON, 43, of Kosciusko, Felony DUI, No Insurance, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Open Container, CPD.  Bond N/A, $38, $0, $498, $389.25.

STEVEN L KNIGHT, 40, of Brandon, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Improper Lane Usage, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000, $500.

TYMEASEAR S MCDADE, 25M of Philadelphia, Felony Malicious Mischief, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond $10,000, N/A.

JOVOETAE PATTERSON, 30, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD.  Bond N/A.

FRANK J SCOTT, 45, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct- Failure to Comply with LEO, Bond Surrender, Felony Simple Assault – On Person over 65 / Vulnerable Adult, Malicious Mischief, Grand Larceny, LCSO.  Bond $500, N/A, $5,000, $1,000, $5,000.

JAYRIANNA J THURMAN, 20, DUI – Other Substance, CPD.  Bond $1,351.

COURTNEY D WILLIS, 31, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Open Container, CPD.  Bond $1,351, $438, $389.25.

MEMORY WINDHAM, 35, of Carthage, Felony Hold for Drug Court, Giving False Information to Officers, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000.

