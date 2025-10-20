Big Deals!
Assault, Shoplifting, Drugs, and Felony Bad Check in Kosciusko and Attala Arrests

ARISMENDY ABREU, 41, of Lexington, Shoplifting, Bench Warrant – Attala Circuit Court, KPD.  Bond $1,800, N/A.

JAMES H FAIR, 48, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing Public School Sessions or Meetings, Felony Use of Profane, Indecent, Harassing Language in Telephone or Electronic Communication, KPD.  Bond $0, $0, $5,000.

LEANDER D FLETCHER, 53, of McCool, Felony Bad Check, KPD.  Bond $10,000.

MIRACLE I GREEN, 25, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

CERITA HURLEY, 40, of Meridian, Contraband in Prison, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, PPD.  Bond $3,500, $10,000, $800.

KRISTI L KELLEY HALDERMAN, 44, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

BRITTANI H KENT, 33, of McCool, DUI – Other Substance, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

JAMES D LARALBEL, 41, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felony, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Insurance, Seatbelt Violation, Possession of Paraphernalia, Use of Out-of-State Tag, Failure to Give Signal, Driving with Revoked or Suspended License, KPD.  Bond N/A, N/A, $900, $100, $1,400, $400, $300, $1,000.

NICHOLAS M STUDDIE, 23, of Ackerman, Open Container, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Failure to Give Signal, Possession of a Controlled Substance, KPD.  Bond $500, $1,100, $300, $2,400.

