The State Health Department reported 569 new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi Thursday– and Attala and Leake counties continue to see numbers that are close. Leake has had 745 more cases than Attala but there have been 90 deaths blamed on the virus in each county. The case count in Neshoba County is almost double the Attala County total. And Neshoba has had more than twice as many deaths– 210.