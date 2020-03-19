Attala and Leake Issue BOLOs for Two Vehicle

The Attala County Sheriff’s Department issued a B.O.L.O. (Be On the Look Out) for a missing vehicle. It’s described as a 2002 silver Chevrolet with a tag number of “AA1 0952” . If you see this vehicle or have any information you are urged to call the Attala Sheriff’s Department at (662) 289-5556 or your local 911 Dispatch.

A second B.O.L.O. was issued by Leake County for a stolen vehicle. At 2:46 pm authorities were looking for a stolen vehicle. It was owned by and taken from the CO-OP in Leake. It’s described as a 2008 silver car with a tag number of “ LJ1 3126″. The B.O.L.O. also said the front left park light was out. If you see this vehicle or have any information you are urged to call the Leake Sheriff’s Department at (601) 267-7361 or your local 911 Dispatch.