Attala County father-daughter hunting video goes viral

A video showing a Kosciusko father and daughter hunting duo has gone viral.

The Facebook video shows Matt Ward and his 3-year-old daughter Maddie sitting on the ground during a recent bow hunt in McCool.

Maddie gets a little bored with the whole situation and begins to sing, first her ABCs and then “The Wheels on the Bus.”

She can also be seen enjoying a ring pop and rattling a plastic water bottle before finally begging her daddy to take her home.

“I wanted to be irritated, but I just couldn’t, “said Ward.” It was just too cute.”

Ward, who is an officer with the Kosciusko Police Department, said this was Maddie’s first hunt, and while this particular case didn’t go how she wanted, he did say the two would be going on more hunting adventures.

As of this report, the video has over 700,000 views and over 12,000 shares.

The complete video can be seen here.

Ward has also started a new Facebook page where future videos of the duo will be posted.