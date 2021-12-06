Attala County FFA Students Raising Funds with Meat Sale (Audio)

B-MO in the MO’rning – Local FFA and Attala County Farmer’s Market Director Kenneth Georgia was on B-MO in the MO’rning talking about a fund raiser his students had going on for the upcoming holidays. Local students are accepting meat and holiday dessert orders for upcoming holiday meals. The items featured range from country pork sausage, bacon wrapped pork tenderloin, gourmet smoked pit hams, shrimp rice to gourmet stuffed Cajun turkey. For more information on other items or to place an order, contact Kenneth or a FFA Student at the Kosciusko Attala County Career Center at 662-289-2689. Allorders must be turned in by December 9th. If you missed any of the conversation with Kenneth Georgia, audio can listened to below.

