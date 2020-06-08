Attala County Sheriff’s Office makes drug arrests

On 06/04/2020, Jamey Hutchison, a 32-year-old white male, was arrested for petit larceny, trespassing, and felony possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine).

An investigation by the Attala Sheriff’s Department led to the arrest of Hutchison and other charges may be forthcoming from other jurisdictions in the surrounding area.

Hutchison was transported to the Leake County Jail where Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on him.

Chief Investigator Mark Hill and K-9 Deputy Scott Chunn made the arrest.

Also, 05/31/2020, Joe Coleman Jr,. a 31 year old white male, was arrested for felony possession of controlled substance (Heroin) on Veterans Memorial Drive by K-9 Deputy Scott Walters.