AAA: Attala Gas Prices Among Cheapest In Mississippi

If you’ve bought gas in other parts of Mississippi, you may have suspected that Attala County has some of the cheapest prices in the state. In fact, AAA says only two other counties have a lower average price. The auto club says when you factor in the highs and lows across Attala County, it’s under $2.77 now. That’s a 14-cent decrease in the past ten days and a lower average price than any other county in the state except Simpson and Jasper. It’s 17 cents below the statewide average which– even though it’s up half a penny in the past week– is still the fifth-cheapest in the country, behind Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri. AAA says while Attala County drivers aren’t having to spend as much to fill up, in Leake County gas is running 20 cents higher, with an average price of just under $2.97 — not much change in the past 10 days. The same goes for Neshoba County, where gas is averaging $3.01– about the same as it was at the end of last month.