Attala, Leake, Neshoba, Winston Report New Covid Cases

The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 248 new COVID-19 cases statewide. Attala is reporting 89 cases overall including 22 LTC cases. Leake is reporting 179 cases overall with 1 death. Neshoba is reporting 169 cases overall with 3 deaths and 2 LTC cases. Winston is reporting 41 cases. 10 additional deaths are confirmed with 239 deaths overall. 141 of those deaths are reported to be African American, 96 Caucasian, and 2 other. 6,342 cases are reported overall across the state, 3,304 of which are African American, 2,122 are Caucasian, 630 are designated as other, and 286 are reported under investigation.