Attala LTC Reports One Covid-19 Case – Leake, Neshoba, Winston Remain Negative

An Attala County LTC is reporting One Covid-19 case. Leake, Neshoba, and Winston County are still reporting zero cases. According to the MSDH website, “long-term care (LTC) facilities are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.” There are now 69 LTC cases reported across the the state. 4,274 cases are reported overall, including 300 new cases statewide. An additional 7 deaths are confirmed, with 159 deaths overall. Updates are reported daily by the MSDH.