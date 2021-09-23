Attempted Sexual Battery and Multiple Felony Child Abuse Arrests in Neshoba County

JAVIOUS C ADAMS, 21, of Philadelphia, Attempted Sexual Battery, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, PPD. Bond $20,000, $20,000, $10,000.
BRANDON ANDERSON, 34, of Conehatta, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $800, $600.
CAROLINE CARTER, 57, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.
TAMERA CHUNN, 40, of Union, Felony Child Abuse, NCSO. Bond $15,000.
CHELSEY COLLINS, 27, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm on School Property, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Child Neglect X 2, Disorderly Conduct, Careless Driving, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $15,000, $1,000, $0 X 2, $600, $400.
ALICIA FRAZIER, 32, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $600, $500.
DARAYUS M HARRIS, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Attempt to Commit a Crime, PPD. Bond $5,000.
NATHANIEL HENRY, 23, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, False ID, MHP. Bond $800, $600, $600, $600.
IRIS JEAN KILLENS, 35, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, False ID, Abusive Calls to Emergency, NCSO. Bond $600, $800, $800.
KEDAYTON K KIRKLAND, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.
JAMES GARRETT MCKINNEY, 31, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.
JASON REED, 38, of Union, Felony Child Abuse, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0.
ALVIN DANIEL RODGERS, 40, of Weatherford, TX, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000.
NICHOLAS RUSH, 26, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Correctional Facility, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.
SHAUNASE K STALLINGS, 24, of Columbus, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.
JONICA G THOMAS, 25, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.