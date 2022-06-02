HomeLocalATV Theft in Neshoba

ATV Theft in Neshoba

Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 12941 Road 147 on May 31, at 8:36 am after the resident discovered that his 4-wheeler, a 2019 red Honda Rincon 680, along with a single barrel shotgun, 2 Gallagher electric fence voltage testers, and miscellaneous fencing supplies, had been taken during the night.

Neighbors said they heard an ATV during the night so deputies requested the assistance of the Choctaw Police Department, Choctaw Fish and Wildlife, and Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.  With their help, the ATV was located around noon behind a residence on Jefferson Road, just off Blackjack Road on the Pearl River Reservation.  The ATV had stalled in a mud hole and been abandoned by the driver.

Law Enforcement Officers extricated the ATV and returned it to the owner but the other items taken were not.  Investigators are currently searching for Jordan Bryce Henry, last known address of 370 Goat Ranch Road, Philadelphia, MS 39350.  Henry is a 24-year-old Native American male, that stands 5-11” tall and weighs 145 Lbs.

 

