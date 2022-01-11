ATV vs. Vehicle – Amazingly, NO injuries

3:30 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to Forest Grove Road near Greenwood Chapel Road when a call came in reporting cows out in the roadway. When they arrived on the scene, there were over a dozen cows in the roadway. The owner was contacted.

3:52 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Madden Road near Laurel Hill Road involving a vehicle and an ATV. It was reported that there were no injuries.

4:03 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance at a residence on Highway 487 West in Lena.