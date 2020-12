Kenneth Georia, Director of Attala County FFA and the Attala County Farmers Market, joined BMO this morning to talk about his appearance in the “Farmers for America” documentary that aired today on PBS.

Break 1: https://dl.dropbox.com/s/vmvyyzk2eourpq2/Kenneth%20Georgia%20-%20Part%201.mp3

Break 2: https://dl.dropbox.com/s/o1curo2lwmyefds/Kenneth%20Georgia%20-%20Part%202.mp3