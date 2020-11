“BMO in the Morning” ended the show today with a special Leake Academy edition of Kenny Chesney’s “Boys of Fall.”

Listen to the tribute below.

Audio: https://dl.dropbox.com/s/c4o0agnw1i8ah56/Boys%20of%20Fall%20Leake%20Academy%20Tribute.mp3

Leake Academy will play tonight in the 5A MAIS State Championship Game.

Full coverage begins at 6:00 pm on Cruisin’ 98.3.