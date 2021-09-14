Home » Local » Audio: Johnny Boswell gives update on Breezy 101 temporary antenna and tower construction Audio: Johnny Boswell gives update on Breezy 101 temporary antenna and tower construction Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest E-Mail Posted on September 14, 2021 by Breck Riley Boswell Media CEO Johnny Boswell gives an update on the Breezy 101 tower in Kosciusko after it collapsed two weeks ago during a thunderstorm. https://dl.dropbox.com/s/574eiz3j6c547lx/Johnny%20gives%20an%20update%20on%20the%20Tower.mp3