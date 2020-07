Miranda Lambert performs at the concert "Sing me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard" at the Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

Country superstar Miranda Lambert was on the Main Event this morning with LOLLYDUDE. She has the number 1 song in the country right now with “Bluebird”. Click the link to listen