District 48 Rep. Jason White visited with Breck Riley at our Boswell Media studio in Kosciusko on Breezy 101 Monday to speak with us about how coronavirus has affected the this year’s session of the Mississippi Legislature.

Jason, who also serves as the City of Kosciusko board attorney, was elected speaker pro tempore in January.

His district includes portions of Attala, Carroll, Holmes, and Leake Counties.