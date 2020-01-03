Authorities searching for missing Attala County man

Authorities in Attala County are searching for a missing person.

The Attala County Sheriff’s office is asking for helping locating 22-year-old Anfernee “Ant” Lusk.

According to Chief Deputy Zelie Shaw, Lusk was last seen leaving a home on Attala Road 4001 near the Attala/Holmes County line during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Shaw said Lusk has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.