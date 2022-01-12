B-MO in the MO’rning – Girl Scouts: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year is Back! (Audio)

B-MO in the MO’rning – The most WONDERFUL time of the year is back and while visions of Figgie Pudding may enter your mind, but for Girl Scout Cookie fans it is entirely a different matter. This morning on B-MO in the MO’rning Lora Beckham joined us from the Ethel, McCool troop to discuss the season which begins now through March. There are four chapters in the Attala area and while girls from all the troops will be selling cookies through March, pre-orders are being taken until January 23rd.

Of course all the favorites will be back such as the lemon-ups, trefoils, do-si-dos, tagalongs, toffee-tastics, girl scout smores and B-MO’s favorites thin mints and samoas, there is a all new favorite that’s causing a “rumbly in everybody’s tumbly” as B-MO likes to say is the Adventureful! This brownie inspired cookie, features a caramel flavored crème and a hint of sea salt for taste in every bite.

While money for the pre-orders isn’t required, it will help each troop with pre-order sales and all the funds from the sales stays with each local troop and helps pay for team building trips and events for the kids. There are currently 4 troops in Attala County, ranging in sizes from 30 to 12 girls and the amount of inventory for the cookie sells can range from 1,500 to 3,000 boxes. Last year Lora’s troop had over 1,500 boxes and the amount of time spent in not only ordering but separating each order is a sight to see and is a huge undertaking not only for the girls, but the the parents and the troop leaders as well. Just something to remember about all that the effort that goes in to making each bite of your cookie a little sweeter. We truly appreciate the effort, time and energy that everyone involved puts into making this time of year so delicious and for more information on how to reach a troop in your area, below is contact info for each of the troop leaders in Attala County.

Ethel McCool leader Lora Beckham https://www.facebook.com/lora.bain/

Kosy leader Trenna Fleming https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100009170744046

Longcreek Leader Katrina Bentley https://www.facebook.com/katrina.weatherby.7

This is the Service Unit FB page: https://www.facebook.com/gsgmsattala

Ethel, McCool Troop Leader Lora Beckham joins B-MO on the air this morning!