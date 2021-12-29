B-MO in the MO’rning – LA’s Cole Arthur Among “The Best of the Best”!

B-MO in the MO’rning – High school standouts will compete in the inaugural “Magnolia State All-Star Game” on Thursday at East Central Community College at noon and while “All-Star Games” are nothing new, this one truly is for several reasons. What makes this special is for the first time, an All-Star game will feature players from both public and private schools and is something long overdue. It’s special because Leake Academy Rebel kicker Cole Arthur will have the chance to show his peers, something the Rebel Nation has known for years and that he is one “the best of the best”. Cole joined B-MO in the MO’rning to discuss his career, the impact of lessons learned under Coach Brian Pickens, the bond between his teammates as well as the importance of playing in a game like this. “In my opinion, the number of scholarships offered to players in a private school compared to public schools is nowhere near what it could be. While private schools play public schools on occasion, to see standouts like Cole and other players from private schools have the chance to play in a game like this will turn a lot of heads that might have not had the chance.

Kiery Stribling, the All-Star Game organizer, said, “This is the first time that any game has showcased, private school and public schools at the same time. so that’s what makes it very special. “When you go to college, no one asks you did you got to a 1A school, or nobody asks you did you go to a private school. If you’re the Mississippi State football team running back, you can’t tell if he was a private school running back or if he was a public-school running back. I just want to be the area where everybody is accepted.”

In the end, Cole Arthur will strap his helmet up one final time against his peers and whether the game is won or last won’t matter to many, for a student-athlete like Cole Arthur, the victory was being selected to play and the lessons he learned under Rebel Coach Brian Pickens about winning at life both on and off the field.

The Magnolia State All-Star Game will be at East Central Community College this Thursday at noon, for more information on the game, follow them on Twitter.

Cole on being selected to the Magnolia State “All-Star” Game as one of the “best of the best”

Lessons learned by Leake Academy Headmaster and Rebel Head Coach Brian Pickens

Cole talks about the bond between his teammates and coaches and why they’re special to him