B-MO in the MO'rning – Love is in BLOOM in Sebastopol!

B-MO in the MO’rning – Love is in BLOOM in Sebastopol!

Last Time on B-MO in the MO’rning we had the chance to cut with one of the cutest couples in Mississippi, “The Copelands”! Autumn and Lyndon came in to discuss the life, love and the GRAND OPENING of their new business in Sebastopol called Auti Bloom Floral & Home Decor. The shop is located two doors down from Autumn’s already established “AutiCloth”, which is a clothing store. The new store will feature a wedding registry, flowers, and everything you’ll need to ensure your special day is all it can be. During the grand opening, there will be two wedding planners on location, specials and a chance to win a beautiful gift basket as well. Join B-MO and the Kicks crew for the celebration as they’ll be on the air all day long. Be sure to catch the Last Time on BMO in the MOrning Podcast to hear Autmn and Lyndon’s funniest moments from the show.

Autumn talks about the store

 

