B-MO in the MO’rning – Lyle Lovett Tickets and Daylight Savings Year Round? (Poll )

B-MO in the MO’rning – This mo’rning on B-MO in the MO’rning:

Kicks 96 and Ardenland are proud to present Lyle Lovett at Thalia Mara Hall on Monday, March 21st at 8 pm. Tickets are available for this great night of entertainment by clicking here to get yours without the wait or TEXT the word “LYLE” to 601-389-1967 with your first and last name to get yourself registered for a pair of tickets. We’ll announce the grand prize winners this Friday morning at 8 am right after “Strait at 8”.

Let the Sunshine In – The Senate passed a proposal to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. If the House does the same and President Biden signs the Sunshine Protection Act, the “fall back” ritual that happens each year would be done eventually.

The change would go into effect on November 20th, 2023, in order to give airlines and other transportation companies adequate time to prepare. It would make for darker mornings but lighter evenings during the winter.

The sun wouldn’t rise until 8:15 am on December 21st in New York, but it wouldn’t set until 5:31 pm, versus the typical 4:31pm.

Would you want Daylight Savings year round? Cast your vote in the poll below: