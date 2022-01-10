B-MO in the MO’rning – January 10th (Audio)

B-MO in the MO’rning – This morning on your “official rodeo radio station, “Brother Breck” filled in for Randy Bell in the MaxxSouth Broadband News and Weather Center and the boys discussed a variety of topics such as the Southeastern Professionals Final Rodeo, as it’s set to return to the Neshoba County Coliseum on February 4th and 5th. Featuring events like Calf Roping, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Break Away Roping, Barrel Racing and Bull Riding! The line up for the upcoming Dixie National Rodeo taking place at the Mississippi Coliseum February 11th through the 19th has B-MO all excited featuring all the excitement of the rodeo plus the concert line up featuring Dylan Scott, Joe Nichols, The Gatlin Brothers, Justin Moore, Neal McCoy, Gary Allan and the Bellamy Brothers. Be sure to listen for more details coming soon on how to win your tickets.

January 10th is a big day in country music news as on this date:

In 1981 “I Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Drink” by Merle Haggard was at #1 on the US Country charts. Taken from his from the album, Back to the Barrooms it became Merle Haggard’s twenty-sixth #1 country hit. The single stayed at #1 for one week and spent a total of twelve weeks on the country chart.

In 2008 Charley Pride received a lifetime achievement award from the Mississippi Arts Commission. In the early to mid-1970s Pride became the best-selling performer for RCA Records since Elvis Presley, scoring 39 #1 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.

The boys also set the table for tonight’s College Football National Championship Game as the Georgia Bulldogs are a 3 point favorite over the defending National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide, which they laughed about as if Nick Sabin and company needed any thing else to fuel their fire. Not the right decision at all by the odds makers in Vegas.

Finally speaking of poor decisions, in the “Text and Tones” Topic Question of the Day, B-MO asked “Of all the bad decisions you’ve made, what was the worst?”

