B-MO in the MO’rning – Phillip Palmertree Talks Leake Academy Basketball This MO’rning with B-MO! (Audio)

B-MO in the MO’rning – Some will say “the best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup”, to which B-MO will tell you “those people have never listened to Phillip Palmertree call a Rebel Basketball game then! “Because nothing and I mean nothing, beats waking up in the morning of a Leake Academy Rebel Basketball game because you know business is about to pick up because “The Professor” Phillip Palmertree is calling the action”. Yes the man of many nicknames (including the newest “The Professor”, which is a nod to him taking the Rebel reigns from “The Dean” of Boswell Media Sports, Melvin Wooten.) brings his own excitement to Leake Academy Rebel sports and he stopped by the studios this morning to quickly talk about tonight’s big game which will air on our sister station Cruisin 98 at 6pm.

The Lady Rebels aka “Prince and The Rebelution” (20-2) and Coach Amanda Hatch will square of against the Simpson Cougars tonight at 6 pm, to be followed by the boys basketball team. Phillip stopped by the studio this morning and he and Brian talked about what’s instore for the visiting Cougars tonight.

“The Professor” breaks down the game tonight as the Rebels square off against the Cougars of Simpson Academy.