B-MO in the MO’rning Salutes Coach Brian Pickens and his MAIS 3A State Champion Rebels! (Audio)

(Brian Montgomery) Congratulations to Leake Academy Head Coach Brian Pickens, his players and coaches on their 2nd MAIS State Championship. I remember moving to Kosciusko and being baptized in the dominance of Leake Academy sports with Coach Pickens and the Rebels winning their first of two titles in the 6 years, Coach Amanda Hatch and “The Rebelution” taking it all and making medleys for both. This championship is no different. Check out the Last Time on B-MO in the MO’rning Podcast to your left if viewing this on your desktop or scroll to the bottom if you’re reading this on a mobile device to hear it. You can also check it out and previous episodes of the podcast by clicking here. Congratulations again champs, and I hope to be back on campus soon as my health improves!

