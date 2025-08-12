B-MO in the MO’rning – The Perfect Mississippi Meal?

This morning “Brother” Breck compiled a list of items that are either staples in Mississippi with regards to food, or are from the area as created a menu for the perfect Mississippi Meal! According to research the menu consists of the following: (Please feel free to comment with your suggestions for additional items below)

The appetizer would consist of the following: Fried Dill Pickles were created in Tunica MS (with Comeback sauce which was created in Jackson) Your entree, Mississippi Catfish which both from and associated with Mississippi, Your side would consist of sweet potatoes from Vardaman, the Sweet Potatoe Captial of the World. To drink it’s either or sweet tea and for dessert we thought we’d serve a scoop of Kosciusko’s own Prairie Farms ice cream or some Smith County watermelon. Did we “miss” anything, leave a comment below!