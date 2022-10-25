HomeLeakeBack the Blue Event this Saturday in Carthage

Back the Blue Event this Saturday in Carthage

by

The Carthage Police Department along with Our Daily Bread Ministries will be hosting an event, “Back the Blue”, with the goal of making the local communities aware of the resources that Carthage has to offer.

There will be a free breakfast, and the public is invited to attend.

Several speakers including Kanosho Thompson of Kanosho’s Heart;  Superintendent, Dr. Joe Nelson; and Officer Sherill, Madison County Dare Officer,  will be there to speak.

“This is a great opportunity to find resources that are needed for the family unit. We look forward to seeing each of you.”

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Today in Carthage, Fall Farmer’s Market

Home Lost to Fire Saturday in Leake County

Grass Fire in Carthage and an Accident on the Trace

Tomorrow in Carthage – Oktoberfest

Haunted Hollow Trail Run Coming to Carthage Soon

City of Carthage November 8th Election Sample Ballot