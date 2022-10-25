Back the Blue Event this Saturday in Carthage

The Carthage Police Department along with Our Daily Bread Ministries will be hosting an event, “Back the Blue”, with the goal of making the local communities aware of the resources that Carthage has to offer.

There will be a free breakfast, and the public is invited to attend.

Several speakers including Kanosho Thompson of Kanosho’s Heart; Superintendent, Dr. Joe Nelson; and Officer Sherill, Madison County Dare Officer, will be there to speak.

“This is a great opportunity to find resources that are needed for the family unit. We look forward to seeing each of you.”