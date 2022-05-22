Back-to-Back Champions: Lady Whippets Win 4-4A Softball State Championship!

Everyone’s hopes and dreams couldn’t have been higher as the Kosciusko Lady Whippets took the field Saturday afternoon to play the final game for the 4-4A championship. Two extensive lightning and rain delays couldn’t dampen the spirits of our home team and all those who traveled for hours to support them.

Jumping off to a two-run lead, the Lady Whippets held the lead and extended it in the fourth inning by two runs, and five more in the fifth. They finish in grand style with a final score of 10-1.

All the Softball Seniors were honored as Autumn Ridge Players of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Meredith Dean

Lizzie Kate Jones

Maicee Colman

Katy Morgan Rutherford

Anna Grace Mancell

Also, Campbell Blaine was named the Post-Season MVP.

Congratulations to all our champions!

Boswell Media thanks all the fans and sponsors who have been with us this incredible season.