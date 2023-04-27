Bad Checks and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

ANNAMARIE ANITA THOMAS, 30, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear. Bond $0.

REGAN THOMAS, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Child Endangerment X 2, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0 X 2, $0.

LOIS DEANNE TUBBY, 45, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

STEWART DEWAYNE TUCKER, 60, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,500.

AVODAH M WALLACE, 39, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $800, $800.

JAMIE LEE WESLEY, 36, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

KURTLAND TATE WILLIAMSON, 27, of Conehatta, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $800, $600.

RENATA G WILLIS, 46, of Philadelphia, Bad Check X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.